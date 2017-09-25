Play

Sanheim is making a strong case to crack the Opening Night roster with the Flyers, Philly.com reports.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman from Manitoba has a goal and an assist through a pair of exhibition games. It's obvious from his draft position -- the Flyers took him 17th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft -- that Sanheim is a special talent, but Robert Hagg and Sam Morin are also bidding for the chance to be with parent club from the start.

