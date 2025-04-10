Sanheim scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

This was Sanheim's first multi-point effort since Dec. 7 in Boston. The defenseman has been limited to three points over 21 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, though he's added 26 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in that span. He hasn't seen much of a bump on offense and hasn't gained power-play time since the Flyers fired head coach John Tortorella in late March. Sanheim's at 30 points, 129 shots on net, 164 blocks, 77 hits and a minus-5 rating over 78 appearances, but the lack of steady offense recently is a red flag for fantasy.