Sanheim registered an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Sanheim set up Michael Raffl for the game-winning and series-clinching goal at 4:26 of the second period. The 24-year-old Sanheim had two assists in six games during the series, and he's managed a goal and three helpers in nine outings overall. The blueliner has added 12 shots on goal, 22 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in the playoffs. He's skated more than 20 minutes in each of his last five games -- Sanheim is seeing an increased role in the Flyers' defense corps.