Sanheim recorded two assists, one shot on net, one blocked shot and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The 29-year-old continues to come through in a big way on the Flyers' patchwork blue line, as the team is currently missing regulars Cam York (lower body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps) as well as top prospect Oliver Bonk (upper body). Sanheim has a goal and three points through the first three games of the season while averaging a massive 27:15 TOI, but his minutes and role will shrink once the roster gets healthier.