Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Pointless in last seven games
Sanheim hasn't scored a point in seven straight contests and has just five assists in 16 games this season.
The 22-year-old is still waiting on his first goal, and in the meantime, the assists have dried up too. In the last five games, Sanheim only has four shots on goal as well, and he doesn't have any in the last three contests. He isn't a bruising defenseman, so he's not getting hits or many blocks either. That makes it very hard to justify a spot for Sanheim even in the deepest of keeper formats.
