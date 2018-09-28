Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Pointless in return
Sanheim played just under 19 minutes for the Flyers on Thursday, failing to register a point in Philadelphia's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Sanheim missed just over a week with an upper-body injury but returned Thursday, dishing out one hit in the process. Coming off a 49-game, 10-point campaign a season ago, the 22-year-old is likely to see a larger role in 2018-19.
