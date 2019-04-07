Sanheim picked up an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating with three shots on net in a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

In his first full NHL season, the 23-year-old submitted a nice campaign with nine goals and 35 points. He went cold in March, but Sanheim recorded four assists in the last five games. Sanheim also posted a minus-4 rating, 121 shots on net, 133 blocks and 45 hits in 81 games this season.