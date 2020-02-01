Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Posts three shots
Sanheim had three shots on net with no points and one hit in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Friday.
The 23-year-old has one assist in five games since scoring twice against the Bruins on Jan. 13. Even with three more shots Friday, Sanheim has a very high 8.5 shooting percentage, which just isn't sustainable for a defenseman. He's racking up more shots lately, but signs point to Sanheim experiencing a slower second half, especially if he doesn't get more helpers. He has seven goals and 16 points with a minus-2 rating in 51 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Tickles twine twice against Bruins•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Breaks scoreless streak•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Gone quiet again•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Big night helps defeat Rangers•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Going through another dry spell•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Finally breaks scoreless streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.