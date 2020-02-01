Sanheim had three shots on net with no points and one hit in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins on Friday.

The 23-year-old has one assist in five games since scoring twice against the Bruins on Jan. 13. Even with three more shots Friday, Sanheim has a very high 8.5 shooting percentage, which just isn't sustainable for a defenseman. He's racking up more shots lately, but signs point to Sanheim experiencing a slower second half, especially if he doesn't get more helpers. He has seven goals and 16 points with a minus-2 rating in 51 games this season.