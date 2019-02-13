Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Posts two assists
Sanheim recorded two assists, four blocks and a plus-3 rating in a 5-4 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.
The multi-point outing is his first of February, and the plus-3 rating erased a minus-3 showing against the Penguins on Monday. Sanheim has played a big role in the Flyers going 10-1-1 in the last 12 games. He has a goal and eight points during that stretch, giving him five goals and 21 points in 57 games this season.
