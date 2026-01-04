Sanheim scored a goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

The Flyers brought their best, and Sanheim was able to contribute by ending his five-game goal drought. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-4 rating over 40 appearances this season. He's on pace to miss the 40-point mark for the second year in a row since reaching it with 44 points in 2023-24, but his all-around contributions make him a viable depth blueliner in deeper fantasy formats.