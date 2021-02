Sanheim recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Sanheim had a hand in the Flyers' first two goals of the game, as he recorded primary helpers on tallies from Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek. The 24-year-old Sanheim has been steady on the blue line with five points, 15 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances. He doesn't have much of a wow-factor, but he could be a steady contributor to fantasy managers in deeper formats.