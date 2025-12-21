Sanheim scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Sanheim's goal came on the power play; it was his first goal with the man advantage since he put up two in 2018-19. He isn't known for his offense per se, but he did put up 44 points, including 10 goals, in 2023-24. At this point, Sanheim is on pace for 38 points, 63 blocks and 106 shots this season. That may be the perfect fit for the bottom of your lineup in deep formats.