Sanheim will make his NHL debut Thursday night against the Kings, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.

Sanheim will draw into the lineup Thursday in place of Brandon Manning, who did not inspire confidence during Wednesday night's win over the Sharks. Sanheim has attracted a lot of hype after a strong training camp and after a decently productive season with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2016-17 that saw him post 37 points. The 21-year-old is only worth watching for now though.