Sanheim notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Sanheim set up a Joel Farabee tally late in the second period. With three assists over his last six contests, Sanheim has slowed down a bit, though it puts him at a more sustainable pace overall. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal, 10 assists, 30 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 12 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 13 appearances this season.