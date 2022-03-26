Sanheim posted an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Sanheim helped out on a Max Willman tally in the third period. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Sanheim, who has provided steady play in a top-four role this season. He's at 24 points, 99 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 63 contests. The 25-year-old won't blow anyone away on offense, but he's taken strides defensively and could have some appeal as a depth blueliner in fantasy.