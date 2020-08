Sanheim notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Sanheim has racked up three helpers in his last five games. The 24-year-old blueliner has six points (one goal, five assists), 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests. He's adjusted well to a top-pairing role, which has included chipping in on offense with some regularity.