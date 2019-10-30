Sanheim posted a minus-4 rating and two shots on net with two hits in a 7-1 loss against the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has worked hard to get his positive rating this season, but that vanished in one horrible night at Pittsburgh. Sanheim is still looking for his first goal as well, but he does have four assists with an even rating and 18 shots on net in 11 contests. Sanheim probably won't match his nine goals from last season, but he is on pace for more shots on net.