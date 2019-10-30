Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Registers minus-4 rating
Sanheim posted a minus-4 rating and two shots on net with two hits in a 7-1 loss against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has worked hard to get his positive rating this season, but that vanished in one horrible night at Pittsburgh. Sanheim is still looking for his first goal as well, but he does have four assists with an even rating and 18 shots on net in 11 contests. Sanheim probably won't match his nine goals from last season, but he is on pace for more shots on net.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Starting slow•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Signs bridge deal with Philly•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Burgeoning two-way defenseman•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Posts assist in season finale•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Ends scoring drought•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Improving down the stretch•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.