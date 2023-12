Sanheim (illness) will be back in action versus New Jersey on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

In his last five matches, Sanheim registered two goals, three assists and eight shots while averaging 23:17 of ice time. The blueliner has already put up 21 points this season and needed just 14 more over the rest of the campaign to match his career-best posted back in 2018-19. With Sanheim cleared to play, either Marc Staal or Egor Zamula figures to be relegated to the press box.