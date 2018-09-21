Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Returns to practice
Sanheim (upper body) attended Friday's practice session, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Sanheim's original timeframe would have him return to action Monday against the Bruins -- a target that may still be on track. As a rookie, the blueliner logged 49 games in which he averaged 15:35 of ice time and should take on a bigger role this year.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Will miss one week•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Joining minor-league affiliate•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Scores first career postseason goal•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Summoned by parent club•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Shipped down to minors•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...