Sanheim lit the lamp Sunday during a 5-1 defeat to Pittsburgh in Game 3.

The goal was Sanheim's first of his career in the postseason, and briefly gave Philadelphia life in an otherwise disappointing performance for the team after the first period. The 22-year-old also threw three other shots on goal, and although he isn't usually as offensively minded during his brief NHL career, perhaps postseason competition will help him tap into his offensive skill that he flashed in the WHL -- he recorded 68 points in 52 games during his last season of junior hockey in 2015-16. Sanheim figures to continue skating on the second pairing with Andrew MacDonald for the remainder of Philadelphia's playoff run, and he's also been seeing shifts with the second power-play line in the postseason, although the unit hasn't connected yet.