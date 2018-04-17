Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Scores first career postseason goal
Sanheim lit the lamp Sunday during a 5-1 defeat to Pittsburgh in Game 3.
The goal was Sanheim's first of his career in the postseason, and briefly gave Philadelphia life in an otherwise disappointing performance for the team after the first period. The 22-year-old also threw three other shots on goal, and although he isn't usually as offensively minded during his brief NHL career, perhaps postseason competition will help him tap into his offensive skill that he flashed in the WHL -- he recorded 68 points in 52 games during his last season of junior hockey in 2015-16. Sanheim figures to continue skating on the second pairing with Andrew MacDonald for the remainder of Philadelphia's playoff run, and he's also been seeing shifts with the second power-play line in the postseason, although the unit hasn't connected yet.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Summoned by parent club•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Shipped down to minors•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Likely back in action Saturday•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Watches third straight game Thursday•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Lights the lamp•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Collects another assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...