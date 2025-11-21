Sanheim scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues. He also added four shots on goal and two blocked shots.

The four shots were a season-high mark for the 29-year-old blueliner, who came through at the 3:51 mark of extra time to give the Flyers a comeback win. This was Sanheim's first goal since the second game of the season, a 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Oct. 11.