Sanheim scored his ninth goal of the 2018-19 campaign in a 4-1 win over New York on Sunday.

Sanheim's goal was Philadelphia's second of the game and wound up being the game-winner in a 4-1 victory for the Flyers. The 22-year-old has managed four goals and two assists over a five-game point streak, having been held off the scoresheet just three times in his past 12 contests.