Sanheim scored a goal and blocked four shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 5.

Sanheim has chipped in three points, five shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six PIM, three hits and a plus-5 rating over five contests to open the postseason. The 30-year-old continues to see significant minutes in the top four, though he's only gotten a trace of power-play time in most games. His defensive work will keep him in a large role, and after a 37-point effort in 81 regular-season outings, he has shown an ability to chip in on offense as well.