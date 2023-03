Sanheim scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vegas.

Sanheim got Philadelphia on the board in the second period, firing a shot that deflected off a defender and into the net to cut the Vegas lead to 2-1. The goal is Sanheim's first since Dec. 23 and his first point in 14 games. It's been a down year overall for the 26-year-old blueliner who now has five goals, 12 assists, and a minus-9 rating through 66 games.