Sanheim scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Canadiens.

Accepting a pass from Scott Laughton and driving to the net, Sanheim lifted a shot over goalie Jake Allen's right shoulder to open Saturday's scoring 39 seconds after the opening faceoff. The 26-year-old defenseman entered the matchup with two assists in 17 outings. He matched that 2:16 later with an assist on Owen Tippett's tally. Sanheim, who scored for the first time since April 9, added three shots and three blocks during the defeat.