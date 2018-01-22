Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Shipped down to minors
Sanheim was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Considering Sanheim has seen the ice in just one of the Flyers' previous 10 contests, it shouldn't come as a surprise the club sent him down to the Phantoms. It will be the defenseman's first stint in the minors this season, where he racked up 37 points in 76 outings last year. Philadelphia promoted Mark Alt in a corresponding move, although the swap may not be permanent and Sanheim could find himself back in the City of Brotherly Love sooner rather than later.
