Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Signs bridge deal with Philly
Sanheim signed a two-year, $6.5 million extension with the Flyers on Monday.
This is a classic bridge deal for the 23-year-old blueliner. Sanheim's first full season in the NHL was a good one, as he dressed for all 82 games in 2018-19 and compiled 35 points.
