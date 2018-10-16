Sanheim has one assist and no goals through five games -- and hasn't produced a point since the opener -- this season.

The 22-year-old defenseman was expected to see a bigger role this season, and although it's still very early, that hasn't happened just yet. He's playing just about the same amount of minutes as part of the Flyers third-defensive pairing as he did last season, and offensively, he is behind his rookie-season pace. In 2017-18, Sanheim scored two goals and 10 points in 49 games. Keep an eye on the 22-year-old, but he's only valuable in dynasty leagues right now.