Sanheim (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's game against Washington, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The specifics of the absence remain unclear, but the absence is a bit concerning, especially considering Sanheim took the ice for practice Saturday. The 24-year-old has been having a solid start to the season, recording five points across 12 games to this point. In his stead, Philippe Myers (upper body) will return from a one-game absence to draw back into the lineup.
