Sanheim has an assist with a plus-1 rating and nine shots on net in the first five games this season.

The 23-year-old is getting more shots to the net early this season than he did in 2018-19, but it hasn't yielded in any goals yet. Sanheim was a bit of a slow starter last season too, though, so there isn't too much to be concerned about after five games. He posted nine goals and 35 points with a minus-4 rating in 82 games during his first full NHL season in 2018-19. With more minutes and shots, Sanheim has the potential to pass all of those totals in 2019-20.