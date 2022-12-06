Sanheim scored a goal and registered an assist in Monday's 5-3 win against the Avalanche.

Sanheim had just two assists in his first 17 games this season, but since then he's provided three goals and nine points in nine contests. Sanheim had 31 points in 80 games in 2021-22, so he's proven that he can be a decent offensive contributor, but one limiting factor is Sanheim's lack of a consistent role on the power play. The 26-year-old averaged just 0:41 with the man advantage going into Monday's game and he wasn't used at all on the power play versus Colorado.