Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Still waiting for first goal
Sanheim has six assists but no goals in 22 games this season.
Towards the end of October, it looked like Sanheim was going to break through because he was getting multiple shots to the net on a nighty basis. But since Nov. 3, he has just five shots in nine games. In the last 12 contests, Sanheim has just one point. There's nothing to suggest this lack of scoring will stop anytime soon. At 22, Sanheim is a dynasty stash but nothing more.
