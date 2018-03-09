The Flyers recalled Sanheim from AHL Lehigh Valley under emergency conditions Friday.

The emergency basis of Sanheim's promotion indicates at least one of Philadelphia's defenseman likely won't be available for Saturday's game against the Jets. The 2014 first-round pick has been extremely productive in the minors this season, racking up one goal and 16 points in 18 contests while registering an impressive plus-14 rating over that span, but he hasn't been able to translate that production into similar success at the NHL level, as he's only totaled one goal and five points while posting a minus-10 rating in 35 games with the Flyers.