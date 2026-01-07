Sanheim scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Sanheim scored in consecutive games for the first time this season as he's off to a strong start in January. The defenseman is up to five goals, 14 assists, 54 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 41 appearances on the campaign. Sanheim should do better than his eight-goal, 30-point effort from 2024-25 and could challenge for the second 40-point season of his career.