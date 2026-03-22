Sanheim scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Sanheim has quietly rung up a three-game, three-point scoring streak (two goals, one assist), and he has points in five of his last six contests (two goals, three assists). Sanheim's 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) this season equal his second-best NHL campaign (2021-22). His 129 blocks add to his fantasy value.