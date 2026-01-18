Sanheim scored a goal Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

He has four points, including three goals, in his last eight games. Sanheim has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 47 games this season, which puts him on pace to deliver 36 points this season. The defender's best season came two years ago, when he put up 44 points, including 10 goals, 48 PIM, five PPP and 146 shots. Sanheim does most of his damage at even strength, although he does have a goal and one helper while shorthanded (one goal, two assists). He has 87 blocks, and that may help in formats that count secondary categories.