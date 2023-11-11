Sanheim scored a goal, dished two assists, went plus-4, blocked four shots and added two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Sanheim's third-period marker stood as the game-winner, and he also set up goals by Cam Atkinson and Owen Tippett. This was Sanheim's third multi-point effort of the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman is looking like a legitimate breakout candidate after one month, racking up two goals, 12 helpers, 31 shots on net, 14 hits, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests as the Flyers' top blueliner.