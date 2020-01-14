Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Tickles twine twice against Bruins
Sanheim scored two goals in Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins.
The blueliner was in the right place at the right time early in the second period and again midway through the third to score what proved to be the tying goal and complete a comeback from a 5-2 deficit. Sanheim has only seven goals and 15 points through 46 games on the season, but he has two two-goal performances in his last 10 contests.
