Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Two-point effort against Blueshirts
Sanheim picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
It was a good day to be on the special teams units for either club -- of the eight goals scored between them, six came on the power play and one was a shortie. Sanheim is on a bit of a heater by his standards, scoring one goal and seven points in the last 10 games, and on the season the 23-year-old is up to 23 points (eight goals, 15 helpers) through 65 contests.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Nearing career high•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Posts three shots•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Tickles twine twice against Bruins•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Breaks scoreless streak•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Gone quiet again•
-
Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Big night helps defeat Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.