Sanheim picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

It was a good day to be on the special teams units for either club -- of the eight goals scored between them, six came on the power play and one was a shortie. Sanheim is on a bit of a heater by his standards, scoring one goal and seven points in the last 10 games, and on the season the 23-year-old is up to 23 points (eight goals, 15 helpers) through 65 contests.