Sanheim picked up two assists while adding five shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Flyers began a comeback from an early 5-1 deficit. Sanheim has been locked in this month, racking up two goals and eight points in the last eight games, and the 27-year-old blueliner is on pace to shatter his prior career highs of nine goals and 35 points, both set in 2018-19.