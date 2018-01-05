Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Watches third straight game Thursday
Sanheim was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game Thursday.
The promising youngster hasn't made a fantasy impact this season with just a goal and four assists through 34 games, and his recent string of healthy scratches certainly isn't encouraging for his short-term out. However, he does boast an impressive 54.6 Corsi For percentage and is coming off a rock-solid 37-point campaign in his first professional season with AHL Lehigh Valley last year. While dynasty/keeper owners shouldn't fret just yet, Sanheim is definitely off the seasonal radar for now.
