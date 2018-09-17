Sanheim (upper body) is expected to miss one week due to his injury, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Sanheim could be available for the Flyers' final three preseason contests -- starting with the Bruins on Sept. 24. As a rookie, the 22-year-old averaged just 15:35 of ice time last season, but should be in line for a significantly increased role this season. Still, the blueliner is not exactly an offensive force, with his ceiling coming in around 20 points.