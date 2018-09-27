Sanheim (upper body) will dress for Thursday's preseason tuneup against the Rangers.

Sanheim will have two games to shake off the rust ahead of Opening Night on Oct. 4 against the Golden Knights. As a rookie last season, the defender logged 49 games in which he averaged 15:35 of ice time. This year, he figures to be a nightly fixture in the lineup and should see closer to 20 minutes per game.