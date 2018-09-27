Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Will suit up Thursday
Sanheim (upper body) will dress for Thursday's preseason tuneup against the Rangers.
Sanheim will have two games to shake off the rust ahead of Opening Night on Oct. 4 against the Golden Knights. As a rookie last season, the defender logged 49 games in which he averaged 15:35 of ice time. This year, he figures to be a nightly fixture in the lineup and should see closer to 20 minutes per game.
