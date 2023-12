Sanheim (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Red Wings.

Sanheim's absence will be a big one, as the Flyers will have to take on a strong offense without their top overall blueliner. The 27-year-old has 21 points and has averaged 25:29 of ice time per game this season. Marc Staal will enter the lineup for Sanheim, who will get his first chance to return Tuesday versus the Devils.