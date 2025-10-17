Zegras notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Zegras has picked up a helper in three straight games, though he's still looking for his first goal as a Flyer. The 24-year-old set up an Owen Tippett tally in the second period Thursday. Zegras started the year at center but looks to be interchangeable with the more defensive-minded Christian Dvorak in a middle-six role. Through four outings, Zegras has added six shots on net, four PIM and a plus-2 rating.