Zegras was traded to the Flyers from the Ducks on Monday in exchange for Ryan Poehling, the No. 45 pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Zegras was mentioned in trade rumors in the second half of the 2024-25 season, but he ultimately remained with Anaheim. However, he'll now don a new sweater for the first time since being drafted with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 24-year-old racked up 12 goals, 20 assists, 50 hits and 27 blocked shots while averaging 17:02 of ice time over 57 appearances with the Ducks last year.

