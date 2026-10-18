Zegras scored an empty-net goal on five shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Zegras has two goals over his last three games, a span that's also seen him rack up 11 shots. Getting the puck to the net is a good start for sparking his offense as the Flyers need to get production from somewhere -- this was the first time they scored more than two goals in a game. Zegras has two goals, two helpers, 17 shots, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 10 appearances this season, though he's talented enough to work out of the slow start.