Zegras picked up two assists and scored the winner in the shootout of Tuesday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

Zegras's resurrection continues -- he has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 13 games, and he continues to lead Philly in scoring, five points ahead of Travis Konecny. Zegras has been remarkably consistent under coach Rick Tocchet -- he has a point in 10 of 13 games, and eight of his 15 points have come with the man advantage. It feels like Philly is a fit for the young star.