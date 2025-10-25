Zegras scored twice and added an assist in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

Zegras earned his first two goals with the Flyers. His first tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period from the bottom of the right faceoff circle on a sweet drop pass. His second tied the game at 3-3 five minutes later on a Philadelphia power play. Zegras has two goals, six assists and 11 shots in eight games so far. He has one goal and one assist on the power play.