Zegras scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Zegras extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists) with his first-period go-ahead goal. The 24-year-old also took a rough hit from Rasmus Dahlin in the second period, but Zegras was able to stay in the game. For the season, Zegras is at 10 goals, 26 points (11 on the power play), 65 shots on net, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 26 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.